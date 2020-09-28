NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans improved to 3-0 despite not having their defensive play-caller on the sideline in Minnesota, and coach Mike Vrabel said Monday assistant Shane Bowen remains in the COVID-19 protocol.
Testing results received Saturday morning led to the outside linebackers coach staying in Nashville and away from the Titans.
Bowen calls defensive plays during games.
Vrabel said he helped out and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman wore a headset helping while Vrabel spent more time with the defense.
The Titans were outgained 464-444 but beat the Vikings 31-30.
Vrabel did not have a timetable for Bowen's return.