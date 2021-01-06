NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Postseason means a fresh start, and the Tennessee defense may be the unit most in need of just that opportunity.
The Titans won the AFC South almost in spite of a defense that ranked among the NFL's worst in several categories.
Tennessee's high-scoring offense helped cover up the unit's flaws much of the season.
Safety Kevin Byard says this is a whole new season.
Now the Tennessee defense gets a chance Sunday to show how it can help out Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill against Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore offense that is the NFL's best rushing unit.