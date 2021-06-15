NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Outside linebacker Bud Dupree and rookie cornerback Caleb Fraley were the two biggest offseason additions for the Tennessee Titans.
But they weren't on the field as the Titans started their minicamp.
Dupree is working back from the torn ACL that ended his 2020 season.
Fraley, Tennessee's top draft pick, is recovering from back surgery in March.
The biggest question about the defending AFC South champs this year revolves around a defense that was among the NFL's worst in several key categories.
Dupree says he knows exactly why he was brought to Tennessee.
He can only do so much until he's cleared to practice.