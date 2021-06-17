NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their three-day minicamp by running, meeting and running some more.
No bowling, no golfing. No practice either.
They did get the in-person experience everyone in the NFL missed a year ago.
Coach Mike Vrabel said they ran to make sure everyone knows where they are with conditioning and where the Titans want them for the start of training camp in late July.
There's also no comparison possible to a year ago when the offseason program was conducted virtually.
Vrabel says they have to be well ahead of where they were last year, especially with the younger players.