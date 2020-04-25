NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans made only one trade this NFL draft, and general manager Jon Robinson's move came in the final round collecting a sixth-round selection in 2021.
A drama-free draft for a team coming coming off an unexpected run to the AFC championship game needing depth with no big holes to fill. Robinson split six selections between offense and defense, then added a kicker as an undrafted free agent.
The big question remains whether the Titans will try to bolster their defense by signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Robinson says the roster building process is never over.