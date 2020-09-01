LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the 146th Kentucky Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position drawn for Saturday's marquee race for 3-year-olds.
All the race favorites will break from the outside.
Second choice Honor A. P., at 5-1 odds, drew the No. 16 post at Churchill Downs.
Authentic is the 8-1 third choice from the far No. 18 slot, which last year earned 65-1 long shot Country House the glory when the colt crossed the finish line second before being awarded the victory with Maximum Security's disqualification for interference.