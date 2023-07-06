MURRAY, KY -- In late June, Murray State announced the hiring of TJ Sapp as the newest assistant coach for the Racer men's basketball program.
Since then, Sapp, a former player for head coach Steve Prohm, has jumped head first into getting to know the players as well as learning how to coach at the collegiate level.
"Being a high school coach these past three years, so I was getting a taste of coaching experience and coaching AAU basketball as well," said Sapp. "I understand how you can touch these young kids' lives and be able to help mold them and to be able to chase the dream that I once was chasing."
It's a position that he never dreamed of being in when he was a player, but credits former Racer assistant James Kane with pointing him to coaching.
"For him to see that from early, saying that he thought that I was going to be a great coach and college coach, I didn't want to continue to push that away without even actually giving it a try," Sapp said. "I am happy that he actually told me that before."
Although Sapp has kept up with the Racers ever since he left Murray State back in 2015, he admits to not having attended a game since his last game as a player. That makes this upcoming seasons home opener highly anticipated.
"It is going to be surreal," he said. "Because I know how our community is, I know how our fans are. We lead in attendance almost every year, if not every year. It's going to be people out there showing so much love, so much support. The reaction that I am getting, the feedback I am getting is nothing but love and it just shows you why Murray is such a special place. I'm going to be absolutely amped. I'm going to be pumped. You may see me with more energy than the players at that point in time."