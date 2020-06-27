CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) -- Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson each shot career-low 61s on Saturday, leaving Todd with a two-stroke lead over the 2016 U.S. Open champion after three rounds of the Travelers Championship.
Both shot bogey-free rounds. Kevin Streelman fired a 63 after two straight rounds of 66 and was just three shots back. ?Mackenzie Hughes, who led after a 60 on Thursday, shot his second straight 68 for sole possession of fourth place.
Phil Mickelson, who celebrated his 50th birthday last week, began the day with a one-stroke lead, but struggled to a 71, finishing tied for seventh in a group six shots back.?