MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Brendon Todd shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational for a one-stroke lead through 54 holes at this World Golf Championship event.
Todd started the third round with a two-stroke lead.
He had five birdies and four bogeys to put him at 13-under 198 on a nearly perfect day at TPC Southwind with the temperature in the 70s.
He is looking for his fourth career victory and third since last fall.
Byeong Hun An of South Korea was second with Rickie Fowler was two strokes off the lead.