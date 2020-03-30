Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .THE RIVER IS IN A PROLONGED CREST FROM SMITHLAND THROUGH CAIRO. FARTHER UPSTREAM FROM NEWBURGH THROUGH GOLCONDA THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL THURSDAY APRIL 09. * AT 11:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 44.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL BE AT CREST THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY AFTERNOON, APRIL 9TH. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&