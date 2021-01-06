TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - New team, same ole Tom Brady.
The six-time Super Bowl champion who left New England for Florida's Gulf Coast is in the playoffs for a NFL-record 18th time in 21 years, eager to build on an ever-expanding legacy in his first postseason appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are home watching following a historic two-decade run with the 43-year-old quarterback, who's now pumping vitality into a franchise with the worst all-time winning percentage in the four major professional sports.
The Bucs are in the NFC wild-card game at Washington on Saturday night.