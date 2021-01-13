PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects a significant amount of change following his team's stunning wild-card loss to Cleveland.
The Steelers finished 12-5 in dropping five of their final six games after starting 11-0.
The biggest questions surround the status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and defensive coordinator Keith Butler.
Tomlin says it is "reasonable'' to expect Roethlisberger to return for an 18th season.
The contracts for both Fichtner and Butler are up and change could be coming to the offense after the Steelers finished last in the NFL in yards rushing.