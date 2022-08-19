PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Hopkinsville's Daisjaun Mercer as the #1 player heading into the high school football season. Check out what some coaches are saying about Mercer:
McCracken County’s Jonathan Smith: The thing about a kid like him is that you can always tell when you’re in the presence of a true Division One athlete, because they make the game look slow when you’re watching him, but fast to everybody else. That’s him.
Paducah Tilghman’s Sean Thompson: He’s the best player on the field almost every time he steps on the field. He affects the game in all three phases of the game; the defense, offense and special teams.
Mayfield’s Joe Morris: Probably the fastest guy in the region, no doubt about it. He’s a ball hawk. He gets to the ball, intercepts passes, makes plays all over the field. He’s just a tremendous football player.