PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Cade Goatley the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: On the defensive side of the ball, he’s a guy where you’ve got to know where he’s at. A defensive back where it seems like he’s all over the place, unfortunately. You throw the ball in the air, and he’s going to be around it.
Graves County's Nick Kemp: He makes plays when our backs are against the wall, kind of get in that red zone. We don’t mind putting him in man, and he’ll go make a play.