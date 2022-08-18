PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield running back Jutarious Starks as the #2 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some coaches had to say about Starks:
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is a bruiser running back, will put it between the tackles and stick it up in there. He has a lot of speed when he gets in open space and he is just your prototypical Mayfield running back."
Dresden's Keith Hodge: "Got a lot of speed. Has really good vision and has played behind some really special backs at Mayfield so he has seen how things work."
Paducah Tilghman's Sean Thompson: "Is a guy that is in your face and doesn't shy away from contact. He wants to run through your face."