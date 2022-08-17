PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman junior runningback Malachi Rider #3 on our top-10 player list as we countdown the days until Gridiron Glory.
Here are what some coaches are saying about Rider:
Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: "Guy like that, you might not think he is a powerful runner and can get those yards after contact. But, my goodness he is strong.
Hopkinsville's Marc Clark: "He is not necessarily the biggest back you will see, but he has uncanny strength, explosiveness and balance.
McCracken County's Jonathan Smith: "That kid has no quit in his bones. As somebody who has watched that kid develop over the last three years, its going to take more than one person to bring Malachi down."