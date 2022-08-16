PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield linebacker the #4 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some area coaches had to say about Rogers being on the list:
Caldwell County's Will Barnes: "He is the prototypical type of kid that you want in that inside linebacker position."
Crittenden County's Gaige Courtney: "Extremely physical, tough, hard nosed, great communicator, everything you want in a linebacker."
McCracken County's Jonathan Smith: "He is a violent player. Jax is downhill first and then figure everything else out when he gets there."
Hopkinsville's Marc Clark: "He is just a smart player. He understands the game and has a good feel and good understanding of situational football."