PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted McCracken County's Pryor Lamb the #5 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
Hopkinsville’s Marc Clark: "He’s a quarterback. That’s what he is. He’s born and bred to be a quarterback. He lives it; he eats it and breathes it and sleeps it. Everything he does is to be that quarterback. I expect him to have just a monster senior year."
Marshall County’s Steve Etheridge: "I think he can throw it as good as anybody. But he’s also sneaky athletic. He can turn and he can run the thing if you give him the opportunity to."
Graves County’s Nick Kemp: "One of the best quarterbacks in the region. Does a great job getting the ball out there; has a great arm. He’s getting better every year."