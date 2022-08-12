PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
Union City's Nick Markle: “He’s a guy that definitely we have to have on our radar, and a guy that poses a challenge to us.”
Westview's Jarod Neal: “He’s one of those where he just sniffs it out. He sees it before it happens. And when it’s time to go make a play, he goes and makes the play; makes the tackle. He can see plays before they happen. He plays really fast because his mind works so quickly and so well in being able to diagnose what’s going on.”
Dresden's Keith Hodge: “He just has a knack for the football. He finds the ball really well. He sees the blocking really well. When he’s around the ball, he’s going to make the tackle.”