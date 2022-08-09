PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Caldwell County's Jamus Carneyhan the #9 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "Great two-way football player. Good on offense, good on defense, catches the ball. On defense, he’s everywhere.”
Crittenden County's Gaige Gregory: “He’s a good athlete for a linebacker. He can play sideline to sideline. A great player for them.”
Ballard Memorial's Letoun Bledsoe: “One of the best athletes I’ve seen. Really fast, strong. Really going to do it big for Caldwell County.”