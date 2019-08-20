Local high school football coaches voted Trigg County's Cam Jordan as the #4 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2019. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Marshall County's Evan Merrick: "Cam Jordan's a true dual-threat kid."
Crittenden County's Sean Thompson: "He probably throws the prettiest ball I've ever seen."
Murray's Keith Hodge: "We're gonna face him at some point mid-season, and I'm not looking forward to that."
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "The guy can throw it, run it, and that drives defensive coordinators crazy when teams can do that because you've gotta commit another guy to the box, and now he can beat you with his arm."
McCracken County's Marc Clark: "He's not just a runner. He can go out there and he can rip it around, and I'm telling you, just in terms of guys I've seen throw in person, he's got one of the best just natural deliveries where the ball just kind of pops off his hand. He can run, he can move. Athletically, you can see that he's a guy that, you know, has that 'it' factor."
Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "In my opinion that guy was, without a shadow of a doubt, the MVP of that team last year. He single-handedly put the other 10 guys on his back and said, 'I'm gonna carry you.' You know, and that's the kind of mentality you have to have as a quarterback."
Ballard Memorial's Mark Brooks: "If he gets his steam going, you're not bringing him down."