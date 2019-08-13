Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #9 Franklin Hayes

Local high school football coaches voted McCracken County's Franklin Hayes as the #9 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2019. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "Lots of speed. Caught a couple of screen passes against us this year, and we couldn't catch him. He has got lots of speed. Just trying to get as many hats to the football as we can. Try to bottle him up if you can. If he gets past you, you are not going to catch him."
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "Very speedy receiver. He is going to be McCracken's deep threat. They use him a lot of ways. They will put him in the slot, they will put him out wide, they will even put him in the backfield. I remember doing it last year, where is this guy at? Where is Number Five at? We sometimes adjusted our defense to where he was."
Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "He is a super talented guy on the field. He runs hard, he always falls forward whenever you tackle him. He is a very physical person and the honor is well deserved."