Local high school football coaches voted Mayfield's Jayden Stinson as the #1 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2019. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:

Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "Top quarterback in the region hands down, no question. He has got total command of everyone that is on the field. He is very poised, he is calm. I have little doubt that he is going to lead his team to great things this year."

Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is one of the best quarterbacks if not in west Kentucky, in the entire state. He is not afraid to sling one in there. Tight windows, he is going to try to fit one in there and a lot of times it is going to work. He is a smart football player."

McCracken County's Marc Clark: "He is just a baller. Dude can play. There are not a lot of throws that he can't make. We have seen him make a ton of throws and you are like, I didn't think that really had a shot to get in there."

Crittenden County's Sean Thompson: "He can make every throw. He is poised in the pocket. He doesn't mess up, he doesn't make mistakes. So having a quarterback that you can depend on to always do what you are supposed to do, makes it easy for a coach."

Murray's Keith Hodge: "He sees the defense, he sees what receivers are going to be open. I think they play him really well around what he does so well. He just doesn't make a lot of errant throws or force throws into coverage."

Calloway County's Chris Champion: "He is purposely placing the ball where ever he wants to. He is dropping balls in windows that are about the size of a ten gallon bucket."