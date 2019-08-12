Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #10 Luke Schwepker

Local high school football coaches voted Calloway County's Luke Schwepker as the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2019. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "He's one of the fastest guys in the area. Luke is a big big-play player; very, very fast; great route runner. A lot of times they're just going to throw it up because of his height and his jumping ability. They're going to throw it up and let him go get it, and he can do it.
Hopkinsville's Craig Clayton: "He's one of the better skill guys around; excellent player. We played them last year. We went in and said we've got to stop that guy. He actually scored on us a couple times. I think he's got a chance to probably be a college guy. One of the better skill players around."
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "I wish we had him over here. He's just an athlete that can go up and get the ball. They move him around as many places as they can get him the football."
Murray's Keith Hodge: "He'll be their X-factor, their go-to guy. He's earned that. He had a heck of a junior season. The things he's doing, you can tell he's growing, and he's going to be a good football player for them this year."
