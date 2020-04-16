PADUCAH, KY -- Former Rhode Island forward Jacob Toppin announced that he intends to transfer to Kentucky next season.
Toppin, as a freshman this past season, averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games with Rhode Island.
The 6-8 forward made the announcement on Thursday afternoon through his social media accounts and chose the Wildcats over Oregon and Iowa State.
Toppin potentially being eligible next season will depend on when possible changes to the NCAA’s transfer rules take effect, as a vote to approve the one-time transfer rule is set for May and could apply to the 2020-21 college basketball season.