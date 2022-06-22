PADUCAH, KY -- For those who have followed Lyon County's Travis Perry over the years, you knew that college basketball programs would one day come knocking on his door.
That day has now come, and college coaches around the country are not only knocking, but trying to kick down his door.
The soon to be junior basketball star, has earned 7 new scholarship offers in the last ten days.
Those schools include Nebraska, Iowa, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Purdue, Missouri, and Bradley.
"I try not to get too caught up in it all all," Perry said. "There have been people saying stuff about our team and about me for some time now. You just can't get caught up in any of it, because it is just an opportunity we are blessed with to be able to play and I take it as I am thankful everyday for it."
Perry's earned the attention by his play on the court. This summer, Perry has dazzled playing in off season tournaments with Lyon County in the region. At those games, some of the biggest names in college coaching have been in attendance.
But Perry has tried his best to keep his attention on the court as best as possible.
"It is just kind of humbling to know that all of the hard work is starting to pay off, that people are recognizing how hard you work and how far you have gone with it, but also realizing that you still have a long ways to go," he said.
Most recently, Perry received an invitation to visit Kentucky this coming weekend in Lexington.
This is only the beginning.