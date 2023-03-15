CHICAGO (March 15, 2023) — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Travis Perry of Lyon County High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Perry is the first Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Lyon County High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Perry as Kentucky’s best high school boys basketball player.
Perry joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Chet Holmgren (2020-21, Minnehaha Academy, Minn.), Trae Young (2016-17, Norman North High School, Ok.), Jayson Tatum (2015-16, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.), and Karl-Anthony Towns (2013-14 & 2012-13, St. Joseph High School, N.J.). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior guard had led the Lyons to a 30-5 record and a berth in the state tournament at the time of his selection. Perry averaged 32.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.7 steals per game through 35 games. He entered the state tournament with 4,317 points in his prep basketball career, 21 points shy of breaking the state’s career scoring record of 4,337 points—a mark that has stood since 1956. Perry’s 1,128 points through 35 games ranks No. 8 on Kentucky’s single-season scoring list. The Second Region Player of the Year, he’s ranked as the nation’s No. 85 recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.com.
A member of the Future Business Leaders of America and the BETA club, Perry has volunteered locally as part of multiple community beautification projects. He has also donated his time as a Little League coach and youth basketball referee. “Travis’ basketball IQ is off the charts,” said Matt Hargrove, head coach of Livingston Central High School. “He not only scores the basketball at an extremely high rate, but he is every bit as good of a passer as he is a scorer. That allows him to make his teammates and team that much better.” Perry has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport. Perry joins recent Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Players of the Year Reed Sheppard (2021-22, North Laurel High School), Sam Vinson (2020-21, Highlands High School), Alex Matthews (2019-20, John Hardin High School), and Isaiah Cozart (2018-19, Madison Central High School), among the state’s list of former award winners. Being a Gatorade Player of the Year means paying it forward for the next generation. Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every Player of the Year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations. For nearly 40 years, Gatorade has honored high school athletes at the top of their game as teammates, supporting their communities and achieving academic success. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes and community leaders, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport. To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate studentathletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com or follow us on social media on Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY, Instagram at instagram.com/Gatorade and Twitter at twitter.com/Gatorade.