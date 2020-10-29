BOSTON (AP) - Travis Roy, a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first game and went on to be a motivational speaker and advocate for the disabled, has died.
He was 45.
The BU athletic department confirmed his death in a statement posted on Facebook.
Roy was a 20-year-old freshman making his debut for the reigning NCAA champions in the 1995-96 season opener when he crashed headfirst into the boards after checking a North Dakota opponent.
The accident left him a quadriplegic.
From his wheelchair, he gave motivational speeches to help raise money for a foundation that funds research and the purchase of equipment for paralysis victims.
The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don't dwell on your misfortune.