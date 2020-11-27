LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Carlik Jones scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds, J.J. Traynor made a pair of free throws with 5.1 seconds left and Louisville held off Seton Hall 71-70.
Traynor's free throws gave Louisville (2-0) a 71-68 lead, but Quinn Slazinski fouled Seton Hall's Takal Molson on his 3-point attempt with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Molson made the first two free throws but the third rimmed out.
Sandro Mamukelashvili, who returned for his senior year after initially declaring himself eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft, had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seton Hall in its season opener.