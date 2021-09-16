KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to go to trial in April after a crash last year that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, will go on trial April 18.
The trial date was set during a virtual hearing Thursday.
Prosecutors say Reid was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he hit two cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium.
A child in one of the cars, 5-year-old Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.
The trial is expected to last about a week.