CADIZ, Ky. - Trigg County senior Olivia Noffsinger isn’t your average football player.
Noffsinger is breaking barriers this season as the only female player on the Trigg County football team.
Trigg County coach Chris Ezell recruited Noffsinger to join the Wildcats this season after their kicker graduated last year.
“We got her out here in the spring and got her some work early, and I knew right away that she was going to be able to do it.”
“I’ve always kind of been ready. If they would’ve asked me, I would’ve been like ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ But Ezell coming to me and asking me to do it, that was kind of like, ‘Yep, I’m ready.’”
A three-sport athlete at Trigg County, Noffsinger has no shortage of confidence. Earlier this season, she became the first girl to ever score a point in a Trigg County football game.
“I haven’t seen her miss that much in practice. It’s kind of just an instinct for her, playing soccer and stuff.”
“She’s been in moments where she’s had to make impacts in games, whether it be basketball or soccer, and to me, that’s what makes her special. She’s a stone cold killer, pretty much.”
Olivia Noffsinger isn’t just kicking for Trigg County; she’s dominating. She’s knocked in 25-of-25 extra points this year. That’s good for first in the state of Kentucky. With success like that, it’s easy to see why she’s fitting in just fine with this Trigg County team.
“From the start, most of us embraced her. Me and Liv have been friends for awhile, but we used to always talk crap. She always thought she could play football, and I told her she couldn’t. But, she obviously can.”
“To me, that’s what makes it special. She’s not treated any differently as far as us in our locker room.”
And that’s just the way she likes it. For Noffsinger, she’s no different than any of her Wildcat teammates, showing up to do her job.
“It’s kind of surreal almost. I wasn’t expecting this. I came to kick extra points. That’s it.”