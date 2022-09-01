CADIZ, KY -- The Trigg County Wildcats held off a late run by Murray to pick up a 35-34 win on Thursday night in Cadiz, KY.
Murray scored a touchdown with just over three minutes left to play in the game to cut the lead to 35-34, but would fail on a two-point conversion.
The Wildcats offense finished with 420 total yards, with quarterback Jacob Wease throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Jhaden Vaughn had a breakout game with 196 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Murray was led on offense by Gage Sokolowski who finish with 148 yards and two touchdowns.
With the win, the Wildcats remain unbeaten and move to 3-0, while Murray drops to 2-1 on the year.