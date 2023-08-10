CADIZ, KY -- During the 2022 high school football season, the Trigg County Wildcats started the year off with six straight wins, but followed that by winning just one out of their last five games.
This year, the Wildcats are looking for the team that started last season, and continue that success throughout the course of the season.
"It's a good mixture," head coach Chris Ezell said about his team. "You're going to have guys that are experienced that started two, three and even four years. Then you're going to have guys that are first-year starters too that are going to have to step up in some roles that they haven't been asked to play in before. Last year we started 6-0; can we do that again this year? I'm not sure but that's not really our focus as a team. Our team is to be peaking in November."
Trigg County will open the season at home next Saturday night when they host Murray.