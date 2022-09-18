CADIZ, Ky. - Fans are partying like it's 2007 in Cadiz this weekend.
With their win Friday over LaRue County, Trigg County is off to a 5-0 start to its football season.
That 5-0 start is their best start to the season since 2007.
The Wildcats have gotten to this point with one of the best offenses in the state.
Trigg County has the best passing offense in 3A this season behind senior quarterback Jacob Wease.
Wease has thrown for over 1200 yards and 12 touchdowns in just five games this year.
"The energy has definitely changed," Wease said of this year's team. "We're trying to change the momentum of the program, not just this year, but to go on for the younger guys on the team, too. Just showing them that it can be done, even though we're a small school from a small town."
Trigg went 6-0 back in 2007 before finishing 9-4. They've got a real chance to surpass that tally this season, thanks in large part to a very experienced Wildcat roster.
"We're a little more mature," said head coach Chris Ezell. "Three seasons ago when Mark (Peach) was the head coach here, we were playing a lot of freshman and sophomores. Now these freshman and sophomores are juniors and seniors. They've gotten that varsity playing time and experience, and are much more physically mature. That makes a huge difference in high school football."
Trigg County will visit Fulton County on Friday, Sept. 23.