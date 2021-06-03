PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trinity Beth won the Kentucky Girls Jr. PGA Championship on Thursday afternoon qualifying her for this years National Girls Jr PGA Championship in July.
Beth finished at -1, as the only player in the field in red figures to pick up the win. She shot 71 in the first round and 72 in the second at the tournament played at The University Club at Arlington.
With the win, Beth qualifies for this years National Girls Jr PGA Championship that will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in July.
