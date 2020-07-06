WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is blasting NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag.
He is wrongly accusing Black driver Bubba Wallace of perpetrating ``a hoax'' involving a rope shaped like a noose in his garage. Trump suggested Wallace should apologize after one of his crew members discovered the noose in a garage stall. Federal authorities ruled last month the noose had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.
After a weekend spent stoking division, Trump asked Monday whether Wallace has ``apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid.`` NASCAR officials, not Wallace, ?reported the noose to federal investigators.