The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (17) 9-0 179 1
2. Maryville (1) 9-0 163 2
3. Whitehaven 7-1 121 3
4. Ravenwood 8-1 116 6
5. Houston 9-0 108 7
6. Brentwood 7-2 76 5
7. Bradley Central 7-2 67 9
8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 8-1 54 4
9. Stewarts Creek 8-1 48 10
10. McMinn County 8-1 31 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cane Ridge 12.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Beech (17) 9-0 170 2
2. Powell (1) 9-0 151 3
3. Henry County 7-2 120 5
4. Knoxville West 8-1 99 6
5. Knoxville Central 8-1 91 1
6. Page 8-1 84 7
7. Gallatin 8-1 81 4
8. Tennessee 8-1 66 8
9. Shelbyville 8-1 55 10
10. South Doyle 7-2 53 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (16) 9-0 176 1
2. Haywood County (1) 8-1 152 2
3. Anderson County (1) 8-1 145 3
4. Greeneville 7-2 120 5
5. Hardin County 8-1 98 6
6. Livingston Academy 9-0 96 7
7. Nolensville 8-1 76 4
8. Montgomery Central 7-2 42 8
9. Marshall County 7-2 39 9
10. Creek Wood 8-1 34 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (17) 8-1 179 1
2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 9-0 158 2
3. Red Bank 8-0 146 3
4. Loudon 9-0 125 4
5. Upperman 8-1 103 5
6. South Gibson 8-1 93 6
7. Covington 7-2 63 9
8. East Nashville 7-2 45 10
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-2 32 7
10. Wooddale 7-2 23 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (17) 9-0 179 1
2. Trousdale County (1) 7-1 148 3
3. Meigs County 8-1 137 4
4. Watertown 7-2 116 2
5. Forrest 9-0 114 5
6. Lewis County 7-1 88 6
7. South Greene 8-1 61 8
8. Fairley 7-2 55 7
9. Hampton 7-2 47 9
10. Houston County 8-1 26 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (15) 9-0 176 1
2. Huntingdon (2) 10-0 160 2
3. Lake County (1) 9-0 148 3
4. Greenback 7-2 116 5
5. Monterey 9-0 106 6
6. Middle College 8-1 49 NR
7. Greenfield 7-2 44 7
8. Oliver Springs 7-2 38 NR
9. Fayetteville 3-6 35 4
10. Coalfield 6-3 24 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Huntland 19. Cornersville 19.
Division II - Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Nashville Christian School (18) 9-0 186 1
2. Davidson Academy 7-2 153 2
3. Friendship Christian 7-2 145 3
4. University-Jackson 6-3 99 4
5. King's Academy 6-4 45 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayette Academy 43. DCA 34.
Division II - Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. ECS (15) 8-1 176 1
2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 8-1 163 2
3. Grace Christian 7-2 88 4
4. Franklin Road Academy 7-2 85 3
5. BGA 6-3 82 5
(tie) CAK 7-2 82 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chattanooga Christian 14.
Division II - Class AAA Record Pts Prv
1. McCallie (8) 8-1 159 1
2. Briarcrest (9) 9-0 153 2
3. MUS 8-1 132 3
4. Baylor 8-1 127 4
5. Brentwood Academy 6-3 53 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 36. Knoxville Catholic (1) 34. Ensworth 20.
___
