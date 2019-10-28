The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (17) 9-0 179 1

2. Maryville (1) 9-0 163 2

3. Whitehaven 7-1 121 3

4. Ravenwood 8-1 116 6

5. Houston 9-0 108 7

6. Brentwood 7-2 76 5

7. Bradley Central 7-2 67 9

8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 8-1 54 4

9. Stewarts Creek 8-1 48 10

10. McMinn County 8-1 31 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cane Ridge 12.

Division I - Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Beech (17) 9-0 170 2

2. Powell (1) 9-0 151 3

3. Henry County 7-2 120 5

4. Knoxville West 8-1 99 6

5. Knoxville Central 8-1 91 1

6. Page 8-1 84 7

7. Gallatin 8-1 81 4

8. Tennessee 8-1 66 8

9. Shelbyville 8-1 55 10

10. South Doyle 7-2 53 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Elizabethton (16) 9-0 176 1

2. Haywood County (1) 8-1 152 2

3. Anderson County (1) 8-1 145 3

4. Greeneville 7-2 120 5

5. Hardin County 8-1 98 6

6. Livingston Academy 9-0 96 7

7. Nolensville 8-1 76 4

8. Montgomery Central 7-2 42 8

9. Marshall County 7-2 39 9

10. Creek Wood 8-1 34 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (17) 8-1 179 1

2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 9-0 158 2

3. Red Bank 8-0 146 3

4. Loudon 9-0 125 4

5. Upperman 8-1 103 5

6. South Gibson 8-1 93 6

7. Covington 7-2 63 9

8. East Nashville 7-2 45 10

9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-2 32 7

10. Wooddale 7-2 23 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (17) 9-0 179 1

2. Trousdale County (1) 7-1 148 3

3. Meigs County 8-1 137 4

4. Watertown 7-2 116 2

5. Forrest 9-0 114 5

6. Lewis County 7-1 88 6

7. South Greene 8-1 61 8

8. Fairley 7-2 55 7

9. Hampton 7-2 47 9

10. Houston County 8-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (15) 9-0 176 1

2. Huntingdon (2) 10-0 160 2

3. Lake County (1) 9-0 148 3

4. Greenback 7-2 116 5

5. Monterey 9-0 106 6

6. Middle College 8-1 49 NR

7. Greenfield 7-2 44 7

8. Oliver Springs 7-2 38 NR

9. Fayetteville 3-6 35 4

10. Coalfield 6-3 24 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Huntland 19. Cornersville 19.

Division II - Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Nashville Christian School (18) 9-0 186 1

2. Davidson Academy 7-2 153 2

3. Friendship Christian 7-2 145 3

4. University-Jackson 6-3 99 4

5. King's Academy 6-4 45 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayette Academy 43. DCA 34.

Division II - Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. ECS (15) 8-1 176 1

2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 8-1 163 2

3. Grace Christian 7-2 88 4

4. Franklin Road Academy 7-2 85 3

5. BGA 6-3 82 5

(tie) CAK 7-2 82 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chattanooga Christian 14.

Division II - Class AAA Record Pts Prv

1. McCallie (8) 8-1 159 1

2. Briarcrest (9) 9-0 153 2

3. MUS 8-1 132 3

4. Baylor 8-1 127 4

5. Brentwood Academy 6-3 53 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 36. Knoxville Catholic (1) 34. Ensworth 20.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Daily News Jornal, Murfreesboro; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

