The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (17) 7-0 188 1

2. Maryville (1) 7-0 170 2

3. Whitehaven 6-1 138 3

4. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 7-0 112 6

5. Brentwood 6-1 110 5

6. Ravenwood 6-1 86 7

7. Houston 7-0 83 8

8. Bradley Central 5-2 71 4

9. McMinn County 7-0 53 9

10. Stewarts Creek 6-1 23 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (17) 7-0 186 1

2. Beech 7-0 156 2

3. Powell 7-0 149 3

4. David Crockett (2) 6-0 132 4

5. Knoxville West 7-0 104 5

6. Gallatin 7-0 86 7

6. Henry County 6-2 86 6

8. Kirby 6-1 45 8

9. Summit 7-1 40 9

10. Page 6-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greeneville (14) 6-1 182 1

2. Elizabethton (4) 7-0 166 2

3. Haywood County 6-1 144 3

4. Anderson County (1) 6-1 129 4

5. Nolensville 7-0 123 5

6. Hardin County 6-1 91 6

7. Livingston Academy 8-0 88 7

8. Montgomery Central 7-1 52 9

9. Marshall County 6-2 29 8

10. Creek Wood 6-1 21 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (19) 6-1 190 1

2. Pearl-Cohn 7-0 164 2

3. Red Bank 7-0 155 3

4. Loudon 7-0 130 5

5. Covington 6-1 101 6

6. Upperman 6-1 86 7

7. East Nashville 6-1 74 8

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 58 4

9. South Gibson 6-1 38 9

10. Wooddale 7-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (17) 7-0 186 1

2. Watertown 6-1 143 3

3. Trousdale County 6-1 128 4

3. Meigs County 6-1 128 2

5. Forrest 7-0 118 5

6. South Greene (2) 8-0 116 6

7. Lewis County 5-1 68 7

8. Houston County 7-0 62 9

9. Happy Valley 6-1 32 NR

10. Fairley 5-2 29 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tyner Academy 21.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (16) 6-0 186 1

2. Huntingdon (3) 8-0 169 2

3. Lake County 7-0 146 3

4. Freedom Prep 7-0 121 4

5. Fayetteville 7-0 112 5

6. Greenback 5-2 89 6

7. Monterey 8-0 82 8

8. Greenfield 6-1 49 9

9. Coalfield 6-2 41 7

10. Cornersville 4-3 18 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 14.

Division II - Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Nashville Christian School (19) 7-0 190 1

2. Fayette Academy 5-2 141 2

3. Davidson Academy 5-2 136 5

4. Friendship Christian 5-2 134 4

5. University-Jackson 5-2 115 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 20.

Division II - Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. ECS (17) 6-1 186 1

2. Boyd Buchanan (2) 6-1 169 2

3. Lipscomb Academy 5-2 112 4

4. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 100 NR

5. Grace Christian 6-1 61 NR

(tie) BGA 4-3 61 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 44. Chattanooga Christian 18.

Division II - Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. McCallie (17) 7-0 179 1

2. Briarcrest (1) 7-0 142 3

3. MUS 6-1 139 2

4. Baylor 6-1 126 4

5. MBA 5-3 57 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 36. Brentwood Academy 27. Ensworth 18.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Tags