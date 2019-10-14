The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (17) 7-0 188 1
2. Maryville (1) 7-0 170 2
3. Whitehaven 6-1 138 3
4. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 7-0 112 6
5. Brentwood 6-1 110 5
6. Ravenwood 6-1 86 7
7. Houston 7-0 83 8
8. Bradley Central 5-2 71 4
9. McMinn County 7-0 53 9
10. Stewarts Creek 6-1 23 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (17) 7-0 186 1
2. Beech 7-0 156 2
3. Powell 7-0 149 3
4. David Crockett (2) 6-0 132 4
5. Knoxville West 7-0 104 5
6. Gallatin 7-0 86 7
6. Henry County 6-2 86 6
8. Kirby 6-1 45 8
9. Summit 7-1 40 9
10. Page 6-1 26 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greeneville (14) 6-1 182 1
2. Elizabethton (4) 7-0 166 2
3. Haywood County 6-1 144 3
4. Anderson County (1) 6-1 129 4
5. Nolensville 7-0 123 5
6. Hardin County 6-1 91 6
7. Livingston Academy 8-0 88 7
8. Montgomery Central 7-1 52 9
9. Marshall County 6-2 29 8
10. Creek Wood 6-1 21 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (19) 6-1 190 1
2. Pearl-Cohn 7-0 164 2
3. Red Bank 7-0 155 3
4. Loudon 7-0 130 5
5. Covington 6-1 101 6
6. Upperman 6-1 86 7
7. East Nashville 6-1 74 8
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 58 4
9. South Gibson 6-1 38 9
10. Wooddale 7-1 26 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (17) 7-0 186 1
2. Watertown 6-1 143 3
3. Trousdale County 6-1 128 4
3. Meigs County 6-1 128 2
5. Forrest 7-0 118 5
6. South Greene (2) 8-0 116 6
7. Lewis County 5-1 68 7
8. Houston County 7-0 62 9
9. Happy Valley 6-1 32 NR
10. Fairley 5-2 29 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tyner Academy 21.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (16) 6-0 186 1
2. Huntingdon (3) 8-0 169 2
3. Lake County 7-0 146 3
4. Freedom Prep 7-0 121 4
5. Fayetteville 7-0 112 5
6. Greenback 5-2 89 6
7. Monterey 8-0 82 8
8. Greenfield 6-1 49 9
9. Coalfield 6-2 41 7
10. Cornersville 4-3 18 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 14.
Division II - Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Nashville Christian School (19) 7-0 190 1
2. Fayette Academy 5-2 141 2
3. Davidson Academy 5-2 136 5
4. Friendship Christian 5-2 134 4
5. University-Jackson 5-2 115 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 20.
Division II - Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. ECS (17) 6-1 186 1
2. Boyd Buchanan (2) 6-1 169 2
3. Lipscomb Academy 5-2 112 4
4. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 100 NR
5. Grace Christian 6-1 61 NR
(tie) BGA 4-3 61 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 44. Chattanooga Christian 18.
Division II - Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. McCallie (17) 7-0 179 1
2. Briarcrest (1) 7-0 142 3
3. MUS 6-1 139 2
4. Baylor 6-1 126 4
5. MBA 5-3 57 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 36. Brentwood Academy 27. Ensworth 18.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.