The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (19) 7-0 207 1
2. Maryville (1) 6-0 187 2
3. Whitehaven 5-1 141 3
4. Bradley Central 5-1 131 4
5. Brentwood 6-1 119 5
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 6-0 117 6
7. Ravenwood 5-1 88 7
8. Houston 6-0 79 8
9. McMinn County 6-0 49 9
10. Stewarts Creek 6-1 13 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (17) 7-0 201 1
2. Beech (1) 7-0 177 2
3. Powell 7-0 159 3
4. David Crockett (1) 5-0 129 4
5. Knoxville West (1) 7-0 105 7
6. Henry County 5-2 104 6
7. Gallatin (1) 7-0 96 8
8. Kirby 5-1 48 9
9. Summit 6-1 46 5
10. Page 5-1 37 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Rhea County 34.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greeneville (17) 5-1 201 1
2. Elizabethton (2) 6-0 178 2
3. Haywood County (1) 6-1 157 3
4. Anderson County (1) 6-1 143 4
5. Nolensville 6-0 134 5
6. Hardin County 6-1 104 6
7. Livingston Academy 7-0 97 7
8. Marshall County 6-1 66 8
9. Montgomery Central 6-1 37 9
10. Springfield 4-2 17 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 13.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (19) 6-1 208 1
2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 7-0 183 3
3. Red Bank 6-0 163 4
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-0 126 6
5. Loudon 7-0 119 7
6. Covington (1) 6-1 103 2
7. Upperman 6-1 83 8
8. East Nashville 6-1 63 5
9. South Gibson 6-1 58 9
10. Wooddale 6-1 23 T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart County 16.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (18) 6-0 201 1
2. Meigs County (2) 6-0 190 2
3. Watertown 6-1 152 3
4. Trousdale County 5-1 136 4
5. Forrest 7-0 130 5
6. South Greene (1) 7-0 117 6
7. Lewis County 5-1 77 7
8. Tyner Academy 4-2 53 8
9. Houston County 6-0 43 10
10. Fairley 5-2 32 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Happy Valley 13. 12, Summertown 5. 13, Oneida 4. 14, Eagleville 1. 14, Mitchell 1.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 199 1
2. Huntingdon (6) 7-0 191 2
3. Lake County (1) 6-0 171 3
4. Freedom Prep 7-0 137 4
5. Fayetteville 7-0 127 5
6. Greenback 4-2 96 6
7. Coalfield 6-1 73 8
8. Monterey 7-0 53 10
9. Greenfield 6-1 45 9
10. Cornersville 4-3 23 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 18. Clay County 12.
Division II - Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Nashville Christian School (15) 6-0 199 3
2. Fayette Academy (4) 5-1 180 2
3. University-Jackson (1) 5-1 174 1
4. Friendship Christian 5-2 132 4
5. Davidson Academy 4-2 117 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 13.
Division II - Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. ECS (20) 6-1 200 1
2. Boyd Buchanan 5-1 168 3
3. BGA 4-2 136 4
4. Lipscomb Academy (1) 4-2 93 2
5. Chattanooga Christian 3-2 79 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: CPA 55. Grace Christian 38. CAK 28.
Division II - Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. McCallie (20) 7-0 200 1
2. MUS 6-1 143 4
3. Briarcrest 7-0 136 5
4. Baylor 5-1 115 3
5. Brentwood Academy 5-2 105 2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 60. Ensworth 13.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.