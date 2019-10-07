The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (19) 7-0 207 1

2. Maryville (1) 6-0 187 2

3. Whitehaven 5-1 141 3

4. Bradley Central 5-1 131 4

5. Brentwood 6-1 119 5

6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 6-0 117 6

7. Ravenwood 5-1 88 7

8. Houston 6-0 79 8

9. McMinn County 6-0 49 9

10. Stewarts Creek 6-1 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (17) 7-0 201 1

2. Beech (1) 7-0 177 2

3. Powell 7-0 159 3

4. David Crockett (1) 5-0 129 4

5. Knoxville West (1) 7-0 105 7

6. Henry County 5-2 104 6

7. Gallatin (1) 7-0 96 8

8. Kirby 5-1 48 9

9. Summit 6-1 46 5

10. Page 5-1 37 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rhea County 34.

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greeneville (17) 5-1 201 1

2. Elizabethton (2) 6-0 178 2

3. Haywood County (1) 6-1 157 3

4. Anderson County (1) 6-1 143 4

5. Nolensville 6-0 134 5

6. Hardin County 6-1 104 6

7. Livingston Academy 7-0 97 7

8. Marshall County 6-1 66 8

9. Montgomery Central 6-1 37 9

10. Springfield 4-2 17 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 13.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (19) 6-1 208 1

2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 7-0 183 3

3. Red Bank 6-0 163 4

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-0 126 6

5. Loudon 7-0 119 7

6. Covington (1) 6-1 103 2

7. Upperman 6-1 83 8

8. East Nashville 6-1 63 5

9. South Gibson 6-1 58 9

10. Wooddale 6-1 23 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart County 16.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (18) 6-0 201 1

2. Meigs County (2) 6-0 190 2

3. Watertown 6-1 152 3

4. Trousdale County 5-1 136 4

5. Forrest 7-0 130 5

6. South Greene (1) 7-0 117 6

7. Lewis County 5-1 77 7

8. Tyner Academy 4-2 53 8

9. Houston County 6-0 43 10

10. Fairley 5-2 32 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Happy Valley 13. 12, Summertown 5. 13, Oneida 4. 14, Eagleville 1. 14, Mitchell 1.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 199 1

2. Huntingdon (6) 7-0 191 2

3. Lake County (1) 6-0 171 3

4. Freedom Prep 7-0 137 4

5. Fayetteville 7-0 127 5

6. Greenback 4-2 96 6

7. Coalfield 6-1 73 8

8. Monterey 7-0 53 10

9. Greenfield 6-1 45 9

10. Cornersville 4-3 23 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 18. Clay County 12.

Division II - Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Nashville Christian School (15) 6-0 199 3

2. Fayette Academy (4) 5-1 180 2

3. University-Jackson (1) 5-1 174 1

4. Friendship Christian 5-2 132 4

5. Davidson Academy 4-2 117 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 13.

Division II - Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. ECS (20) 6-1 200 1

2. Boyd Buchanan 5-1 168 3

3. BGA 4-2 136 4

4. Lipscomb Academy (1) 4-2 93 2

5. Chattanooga Christian 3-2 79 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: CPA 55. Grace Christian 38. CAK 28.

Division II - Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. McCallie (20) 7-0 200 1

2. MUS 6-1 143 4

3. Briarcrest 7-0 136 5

4. Baylor 5-1 115 3

5. Brentwood Academy 5-2 105 2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 60. Ensworth 13.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

