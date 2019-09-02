The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (15) 2-0 167 1

2. Maryville 2-0 149 2

3. Whitehaven (1) 2-0 130 3

4. Ravenwood (1) 2-0 121 4

5. Brentwood 2-0 100 8

6. Riverdale 2-0 71 9

7. Germantown 1-1 32 6

8. Bradley Central 1-1 30 10

9. Cordova 2-0 22 NR

(tie) Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 2-0 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Blackman 21. Farragut 20. Houston 19. Stewarts Creek 13.

Division I - Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (13) 2-0 159 1

2. Beech (2) 2-0 151 2

3. David Crockett (1) 1-0 100 T5

(tie) Page 2-0 100 T5

5. Powell 2-0 91 8

6. Kirby 2-0 72 9

7. South Doyle (1) 2-0 66 NR

8. Henry County 0-2 46 3

9. Summit 2-0 41 10

10. Hillsboro 1-1 35 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 24. Knoxville West 20. .

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Haywood County (15) 2-0 165 1

2. Greeneville (1) 1-1 130 3

3. Dyersburg (1) 2-0 118 5

4. Elizabethton 1-0 117 4

5. Anderson County 1-1 95 2

6. Springfield 1-1 65 8

7. Hardin County 1-1 49 10

8. Nolensville 2-0 48 NR

9. Marshall County 2-0 42 NR

10. East Hamilton 1-1 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grainger 17. Jackson North Side 15. Livingston Academy 14.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (16) 2-0 160 1

2. Covington 2-0 129 2

3. Red Bank 2-0 117 3

4. Upperman 2-0 107 4

5. Pearl-Cohn 2-0 104 5

6. East Nashville 2-0 87 6

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 48 8

8. Loudon 2-0 45 10

9. Milan 1-1 36 7

10. McNairy Central 2-0 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (16) 2-0 160 1

2. Meigs County 2-0 125 3

(tie) Trousdale County 1-0 125 2

4. Tyner Academy 2-0 116 4

5. Lewis County 1-0 93 5

6. Fairley 2-0 79 7

7. Watertown 1-1 37 6

8. Union City 1-1 33 8

9. Hampton 1-1 32 9

10. Oneida 2-0 23 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17. Forrest 12.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (7) 2-0 150 1

2. Huntingdon (8) 2-0 148 2

3. Lake County (1) 2-0 132 3

4. Freedom Prep 2-0 89 10

5. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 85 6

6. Moore County 2-0 39 NR

(tie) Greenback 0-2 39 5

8. Cornersville 0-2 29 4

9. Greenfield 2-0 28 NR

10. Coalfield 1-1 27 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 19. Fayetteville 19.

Division II - Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. University-Jackson (12) 2-0 151 2

2. Friendship Christian (2) 1-1 135 T3

3. Fayette Academy (2) 1-1 98 1

4. Davidson Academy 0-1 74 T3

5. Nashville Christian School 2-0 48 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 46. Rosemark Academy 27. Jackson Christian 15. Clarksville Academy 13. Columbia Academy 12.

Division II - Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. BGA (14) 2-0 158 2

2. ECS (1) 2-0 136 4

3. Franklin Road Academy 2-0 114 5

4. Notre Dame 1-1 102 1

5. Lausanne Collegiate 0-1 74 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 19. CAK (1) 17. Knoxville Webb 14.

Division II - Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (15) 2-0 159 1

2. McCallie (1) 2-0 142 2

3. MUS 2-0 122 3

4. Knoxville Catholic 2-0 116 4

5. Ensworth 2-0 50 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 20. MBA 18.

