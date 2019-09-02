The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (15) 2-0 167 1
2. Maryville 2-0 149 2
3. Whitehaven (1) 2-0 130 3
4. Ravenwood (1) 2-0 121 4
5. Brentwood 2-0 100 8
6. Riverdale 2-0 71 9
7. Germantown 1-1 32 6
8. Bradley Central 1-1 30 10
9. Cordova 2-0 22 NR
(tie) Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 2-0 22 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Blackman 21. Farragut 20. Houston 19. Stewarts Creek 13.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (13) 2-0 159 1
2. Beech (2) 2-0 151 2
3. David Crockett (1) 1-0 100 T5
(tie) Page 2-0 100 T5
5. Powell 2-0 91 8
6. Kirby 2-0 72 9
7. South Doyle (1) 2-0 66 NR
8. Henry County 0-2 46 3
9. Summit 2-0 41 10
10. Hillsboro 1-1 35 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 24. Knoxville West 20. .
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Haywood County (15) 2-0 165 1
2. Greeneville (1) 1-1 130 3
3. Dyersburg (1) 2-0 118 5
4. Elizabethton 1-0 117 4
5. Anderson County 1-1 95 2
6. Springfield 1-1 65 8
7. Hardin County 1-1 49 10
8. Nolensville 2-0 48 NR
9. Marshall County 2-0 42 NR
10. East Hamilton 1-1 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Grainger 17. Jackson North Side 15. Livingston Academy 14.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (16) 2-0 160 1
2. Covington 2-0 129 2
3. Red Bank 2-0 117 3
4. Upperman 2-0 107 4
5. Pearl-Cohn 2-0 104 5
6. East Nashville 2-0 87 6
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 48 8
8. Loudon 2-0 45 10
9. Milan 1-1 36 7
10. McNairy Central 2-0 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (16) 2-0 160 1
2. Meigs County 2-0 125 3
(tie) Trousdale County 1-0 125 2
4. Tyner Academy 2-0 116 4
5. Lewis County 1-0 93 5
6. Fairley 2-0 79 7
7. Watertown 1-1 37 6
8. Union City 1-1 33 8
9. Hampton 1-1 32 9
10. Oneida 2-0 23 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17. Forrest 12.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (7) 2-0 150 1
2. Huntingdon (8) 2-0 148 2
3. Lake County (1) 2-0 132 3
4. Freedom Prep 2-0 89 10
5. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 85 6
6. Moore County 2-0 39 NR
(tie) Greenback 0-2 39 5
8. Cornersville 0-2 29 4
9. Greenfield 2-0 28 NR
10. Coalfield 1-1 27 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 19. Fayetteville 19.
Division II - Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. University-Jackson (12) 2-0 151 2
2. Friendship Christian (2) 1-1 135 T3
3. Fayette Academy (2) 1-1 98 1
4. Davidson Academy 0-1 74 T3
5. Nashville Christian School 2-0 48 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 46. Rosemark Academy 27. Jackson Christian 15. Clarksville Academy 13. Columbia Academy 12.
Division II - Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. BGA (14) 2-0 158 2
2. ECS (1) 2-0 136 4
3. Franklin Road Academy 2-0 114 5
4. Notre Dame 1-1 102 1
5. Lausanne Collegiate 0-1 74 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 19. CAK (1) 17. Knoxville Webb 14.
Division II - Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (15) 2-0 159 1
2. McCallie (1) 2-0 142 2
3. MUS 2-0 122 3
4. Knoxville Catholic 2-0 116 4
5. Ensworth 2-0 50 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 20. MBA 18.