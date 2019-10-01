The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (16) 6-0 169 1
2. Maryville 5-0 151 2
3. Whitehaven 5-1 117 3
4. Bradley Central 4-1 113 4
5. Brentwood 5-1 99 5
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 91 6
7. Ravenwood 4-1 68 7
8. Houston 5-0 61 8
9. McMinn County 5-0 37 10
10. Independence 5-1 19 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (15) 6-0 163 1
2. Beech (1) 6-0 141 2
3. Powell 6-0 124 3
4. David Crockett (1) 5-0 104 4
5. Summit 6-0 94 5
6. Henry County 4-2 80 6
7. Knoxville West 6-0 65 7
8. Gallatin 6-0 43 NR
9. Kirby 4-1 37 8
10. South Doyle 5-1 30 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greeneville (13) 4-1 162 1
2. Elizabethton (2) 5-0 139 3
3. Haywood County (1) 5-1 134 2
4. Anderson County (1) 5-1 118 4
5. Nolensville 5-0 104 5
6. Hardin County 5-1 91 6
7. Livingston Academy 6-0 68 8
8. Marshall County 5-1 59 9
9. Montgomery Central 5-1 22 NR
10. Springfield 4-2 16 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (16) 5-1 169 1
2. Covington (1) 6-0 149 2
3. Pearl-Cohn 6-0 135 3
4. Red Bank 5-0 114 4
5. East Nashville 6-0 98 5
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-0 83 6
7. Loudon 6-0 75 7
8. Upperman 5-1 57 8
9. South Gibson 5-1 33 9
10. Westview 4-2 9 10
(tie) Wooddale 5-1 9 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (13) 5-0 161 1
2. Meigs County (3) 6-0 153 2
3. Watertown 5-1 117 3
4. Trousdale County 4-1 108 4
5. Forrest 6-0 100 6
6. South Greene (1) 6-0 79 T8
7. Lewis County 4-1 64 T8
8. Tyner Academy 3-2 55 5
9. Fairley 4-2 26 7
10. Houston County 5-0 19 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 166 1
2. Huntingdon (2) 6-0 148 2
3. Lake County (1) 5-0 138 3
4. Freedom Prep 6-0 118 4
5. Fayetteville 6-0 81 7
6. Greenback 4-2 76 6
7. Cornersville 4-2 52 8
8. Coalfield 5-1 49 9
9. Greenfield 5-1 40 5
10. Monterey 6-0 33 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.
Division II - Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. University-Jackson (15) 5-0 159 1
2. Fayette Academy (1) 5-1 142 2
3. Nashville Christian School (1) 5-0 141 3
4. Friendship Christian 4-2 101 4
5. Davidson Academy 3-2 94 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. ECS (15) 5-1 168 1
2. Lipscomb Academy (2) 4-1 145 2
3. Boyd Buchanan 4-1 116 4
4. BGA 4-2 69 3
5. Chattanooga Christian 3-2 68 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.
Division II - Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. McCallie (16) 6-0 169 1
2. Brentwood Academy 5-1 127 2
3. Baylor 5-0 114 3
4. MUS 5-1 107 4
5. Briarcrest 6-0 79 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.