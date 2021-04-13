NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as football coach.
It is banking on his name and football connections to revive the program.
TSU introduced George at a news conference with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.
Athletic director Mikki Allen says George has been a winner in every facet of the game and they look forward to having that translate to winning on and off the field.
A four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner with Ohio State, George hasn't coached before.
He played nine seasons in the NFL.