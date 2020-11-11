MIAMI (AP) - Tua Tagovailoa says the game ball he gave Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores last week was a token of gratitude because he appreciates the team taking a chance by drafting him.
Tagovailoa is fast approaching the Nov. 16 anniversary of the hip injury that ended his final Alabama season and threatened his football career.
A year later he's 2-0 as a starter for the surprising Dolphins heading into Sunday's showdown against another heralded rookie quarterback, Justin Herbert, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tagovailoa is coming off a breakout performance in Sunday's thrilling 34-31 victory at Arizona.