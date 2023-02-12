The Murray State women's basketball team put together a convincing win over Evansville, 80-60, Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Fast Facts
- With her third assist of the game, Macey Turley became the program's new all-time leader in assists, as she currently sits at 515. The Murray native passed current Racer assistant coach and Murray State Hall of Famer Amber Guffey who set the previous record of 512.
- The win snapped a seven-game losing streak overall for the Racers and three-game skid at home.
- The Racers scored season-highs of 25 points in each of the first two quarters to combine for another season high of 50 first half points.
- The initial offensive spark was likely due to a new starting lineup used by head coach Rechelle Turner for the first time of the season. While Katelyn Young, Macey Turley, Jaidah Black and Cayson Conner all had previous starts, it was the first start of her collegiate career for freshman Briley Pena.
- Katelyn Young scored 29 points Sunday including five 3-pointers, which was not only a career-high for Young but an individual season-high for the Racers, as well. Turley followed Young with 15 points, while Bria-Sanders Woods came off the bench to add 10.
- Sunday's game was one of the more balanced for Murray State this season, as nine different Racers scored, 10 pulled down at least one rebound and seven tallied at least one assist.
- Murray State also returned to form at the free throw line against the Purple Aces, going 12-for-3 for 92.3-percent. Turley was a perfect 7-for-7 in the game, while Young was also perfect at 4-for-4.
What's Next?
The Racers hit the road for two of its final four road games next weekend, travelling to Missouri State Friday and Southern Illinois on Sunday. Tip-off from Springfield is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, while the Racers and Salukis will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday in Carbondale.