MURRAY, KY -- Murray State women's basketball head coach Rechelle Turner received massive news on Thursday afternoon as both senior guards Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo announced they will return to school next season.
Turley and Burpo have one year of eligibility left after receiving a free covid year from the NCAA.
"Super excited to announce that I will be coming back for another year," Turley said in a statement to Racer fans. "Excited to lace it up for you guys one last time. Let's have some more fun and make some more noise."
"The plans for my life that God has laid out have never ceased to amaze me," Burpo said. "Now those plans mean I will continue my academic and basketball career at MSU for one more year."
Both players have played key roles for coach Turner as the Racers have seen dramatic improvement on the court in each of the last four seasons.
Turley averaged 13.6 points per game this past season for the Racers and was named to the All-OVC first team for the second time.
Burpo continued her improvement at the collegiate level averaging 10.7 points per game, and was second on the team in rebounding and second in assists.
Both played for coach Turner during her stint as head coach at Murray High School.