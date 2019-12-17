MURRAY, KY (MSU) -- For the second time in as many weeks, Macey Turley has been named as the OVC Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Turley had a huge game at Southern Illinois last week, finishing one off of her career high with 31 points while also setting new career-high from made 3-pointers with five. In addition, the Murray native posted her second-straight perfect performance from the free throw line, going 8-for-8 to extend her current streak to 18. The sophomore rounded out her stat line with six rebounds, four assists and three steals against the Salukis.
Turley and teammates return to action Friday when they host Samford at the CFSB Center at 6 p.m.