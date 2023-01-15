In A Nutshell
Macey Turley and Katelyn Young combined for 44 points , while the Murray State women's basketball team as whole shot a season-high 55.0-percent from the field in an 83-48 win over Bradley Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Fast Facts
- For the ninth time this season, the Racers led for more than 35 minutes of the game. Murray State led Bradley for 37 minutes and 26 seconds of Sunday's contest.
- For the first time this season, Murray State had two players score 20-plus points in a game. Katelyn Young led all scorers Sunday with 24 points, while Macey Turley followed with 20.
- Hannah McKay notched her second double-double of the season against Bradley Sunday with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Through six MVC games this season, she is currently averaging 10 points and 9.2 rebounds.
- On top of shooting a season-high 55.0-percent from the floor Sunday, the Racers also shot 47.4-percent from 3-point range making nine of 19 attempts.
- Jordyn Hughes turned in a team season-high individual performance, as well as a personal career-high, in assists Sunday with seven.
- The win moves the Racers to 11-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play. After Sunday's games, the Racers are currently one game out of first place in the Valley standings and in a three-way tie for third.
What's Next?
Murray State returns to action Wednesday in game three of a four-game home stand against Southern Illinois. Tip-off from the CFSB Center in Murray is scheduled for 6 p.m.