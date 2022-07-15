The greatest hitter in Racer Softball history, Jessica Twaddle, is part of the 2022 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame after a stellar four-year career from 2014-17.
In a program that only played its 13th season in 2022, Twaddle's career statistics certainly will continue to be the gold standard for hitters in seasons to come. In four seasons spanning 217 games, the Franklin, Tennessee native is still the Racers' leader with a career batting average of .374 (234-626) and ranks first in career hits with 234. Her 30 home runs are third, 49 doubles are second and her 143 RBI is also first in program history. Twaddle's impressive .618 slugging percentage and 1,070 OPS are also marks that have and will continue to stand the test of time.
Twaddle won the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year twice in 2015 and 2017 and has won two of the three MVP awards in Racer history, with the other being Jenna Bradley in 2011, MSU's first Hall of Famer who was inducted in 2020.
Twaddle was outstanding in the classroom as she majored in economics and earned two degrees in the field from MSU and was named CoSida Academic All-America in 2015 and 2017, one of only four MSU student-athletes to win the award twice. Twaddle won three OVC Medal of Honor honors and was named Scholar Athlete in 2016 and 2017. On her way out of the league, she was named to the Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award in 2017.
Giving back to the game in her professional career, Twaddle is in her fourth school year as assistant coach with the Abilene Christian University softball program.
- Played for Coach Kara Amundson.
- Becomes the second from Racer Softball to be inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame, following Jenna Bradley in 2020.
- Twaddle is a first ballot selection to the Murray State Hall of Fame.
- Was twice named OVC Player of the Year in 2015 and 2017.
- Is MSU's only multiple All-OVC Player of the Year pick and one of only two Racers to win the award following Bradley in 2011.
- Named All-OVC 2015, 2016, 2017.
- Is MSU's only 3-time All-OVC selection and one of only six players to win more than one All-OVC selection.
- Named to OVC All-Newcomer Team as a freshman in 2014.
- Named National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region in 2015 and 2017 and also NFCA All-America in 2017.
- In her four seasons, helped the Racers to the OVC Tournament title game against SIUE in 2014. The Racers made it to the semifinals in 2015.
- Named to OVC All-Tournament Team in 2014 and 2016.
- Had the first hit for the Racers on opening day in the first game at Racer Field against UT Martin (March 15, 2014).
- Appeared in 217 games - batting average of .374. Had 143 RBI with slugging percentage of .618 and OPS of 1.070.
- Leads MSU in career multiple hit games (69) and multiple RBI games (38).
- Owns the longest hit streak in program history of 19 from Feb. 6 to March 15, 2015.
- Hit a grand slam vs Gardner-Webb on Feb. 14, 2015.
- Three-time OVC Player of the Week with all coming in 2015.
- Named Cosida Academic All-America in 2015 and 2017.
- One of only four two-time winners at Murray State. She joins Alexa Becker, Softball (2013, 2015), Paul Ritzheimer, baseball (2012, 2013) and Lee Ann Allen, volleyball (1989, 1990).
- Won OVC Medal of Honor in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
- Won OVC Scholar Athlete Award in 2016 and 2017.
- Named to the OVC's Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award 2017.