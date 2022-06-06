PADUCAH, Ky. - After 10 successful seasons, former men's basketball head coach Kyle Smithpeters left John A. Logan this season to become an assistant at Missouri.
Luckily for the Vols, they didn't have to look far for his replacement. The school announced Monday that it's promoting assistant Tyler Smithpeters to head coach.
Tyler is the brother of Kyle Smithpeters. He's spent the past four years as an assistant coach with the Vols.
Before that, he played four years at Southern Illinois. Smithpeters is a Harrisburg native, and led his team to a state title in 2013.
He'll take over a Vols team that finished 29-4 last season.