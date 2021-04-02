INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years.
The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008.
Projected to be the first Asian American drafted in the first round of the NBA draft, he's become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are surging.
Juzang said he's happy to inspire anyone, and he enjoys hearing from Asian Americans who are excited about his success.